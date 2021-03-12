ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have reportedly abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando area of ​​Kaduna State.

Confirming the incident according to Channels TV, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, said that the attackers invaded the college located at Mando area in the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis at about 3 am on Friday and abducted some students.

The spokesman also said that investigation is ongoing to ascertain the actual number of students that were abducted with a view to track down the gunmen and rescue the victims.

According to the BBC, a witness said half of the female students were taken but not a single male was abducted.

More Details Later…