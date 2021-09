Unidentified gunmen have reportedly killed Mr Chike Akunyili, the husband of late Prof. Dora Akunyuli, who was the director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Akunyuli was killed at Nkpor Junction Idemili, North local government area of Anambra State on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

He was said to have traveled to Anambra State from Enugu to receive a posthumous award for his late wife, Prof Dora.

Details Later…