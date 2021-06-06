Yet-to-be-identified assailants have razed down the country home of the Imo State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Declan Emelumba.

This is even as the attackers razed down the country home of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman for Oru West local government area, Hon. Willie Okoliegwo.

The gunmen attacked Emelumba’s Ubulu-Ihejiofor country home in Oru West local government area in the early hours of Sunday and set the two houses in his compound ablaze.

Emelumba confirmed the attack to our correspondent via a phone call.

He said no casualty was recorded even as he expressed appreciation to God for protection.

When asked what may have triggered the attack, the Information Commissioner said, “I don’t know, it maybe because I work for the State Government but I thank God no life was lost.”