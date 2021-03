By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Owerri

Following alleged claims of superiority, Imo lawmakers on Thursday impeached the Majority leader, Hon Uche Ogbuagu.

This is even as they announced Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi representing Owerri West state constituency, the new majority leader.

The unfolding scenario is part of an ongoing leadership crisis rocking the Imo State House of Assembly .

