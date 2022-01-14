Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has confirmed the attack on the palace of the Irigwe paramount ruler, Mbra Ngwe, in Bassa local government area of Plateau State, by irate Irigwe youth in the area.

The reasons for the attack on the traditional ruler was not known at the time of filing this report.

However, a statement issued by the OPSH military information officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, said Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have been mobilised to the scene to ensure law and order.

Details Later….

