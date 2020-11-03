By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Following a post by embattled Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, that was adjudged as indecent by Muslim faithfuls and fans, the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) an umbrella body of northern filmmakers popularly called Kannywood have reiterated its stand that the embattled actress is not part of the industry, thereby disassociating themselves from her act.

This was made known in a statement issued by MOPPAN National PRO, Al-Amin Ciroma.

According to the statement, it said the organization is worried about her recent photos making rounds on social media.

He added that the post has received a huge backlash which resulted to a blasphemous comment against the Holy prophet is Islam – Mohammed (SAW) on twitter and other social media platforms.

“It could be recalled that on October 2, 2016, the northern filmmakers had suspended the embattled Sadau, in violation of the association’s rules and regulations for immoral behaviour due to an “on screen hug” with a certain hiphop star classic”.

It said after 2 years on suspension, she was pardoned by the Kano State Censorship Board (KSCB), a moved that MOPPAN was against.

It said, “in this circumstances, MOPPAN is reiterating its initial stand on Rahama Sadau and calling on all other Kannywood guilds and associations to ensure compliance.”

It also calls on Professional bodies in Kannywood, the Hausa communities and the diaspora to note that it has disassociated itself from Rahama Sadau’s indolence.