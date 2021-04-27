ADVERTISEMENT

BY ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano |

The Kano State government has directed parents and guardians of students of Bagauda Technical College (BTC) to immediately evacuate their children and wards from the school as the government has ordered for its closure until further notice.

The development followed what the state government described as “disturbing security report.”

According to the State Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru, who announced the closure, the action was taken in order to protect the lives of the students, teachers and other staff of the college.

In a statement by the state’s Ministry of Education on Tuesday morning, signed by the ministry’s CPRO, Aliyu Yusuf, and sent to LEADERSHIP, the commissioner urged parents and guardians to immediately evacuate their children and wards from the college and wait for further directives.

“The Commissioner further used the opportunity to expresse appreciation of the state government to parents/guardians for their unflinching support and cooperation on government’s policies and directives especially on security related matters,” the statement added.