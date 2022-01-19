An Abia High Court on Wednesday awarded N1bn damage against the federal government in favour of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The court, sitting in the state capital of Umuahia and presided over by Justice Benson Anya, also ordered the government to apologise to Kanu for violating his fundamental human rights.

This was just as Anya advised the government to seek a political solution to the treasonable charges for which Kanu appeared before Justice Binta Nyako both on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kanu had approached the Abia State High Court to seek justice following the invasion of his house by soldiers after he was granted by bail for treasonable felony brought against him by federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanu Returns For Trial In Same Clothes Despite Court Order

Speaking to journalists, counsel for the separatist, Chief Alloy Ejimakor, hailed the judgement, saying it was a victory for IPOB, oppressed citizens, and his team.

He noted with enthusiasm: “We are happy because we succeed in the question we brought before the court that Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental humans right were violated in September 2017.”

As at press time, LEADERSHIP observed many IPOB members cheering themselves with victory signs and gathering at many locations across Umuahia to discuss the judgement.

ADVERTISEMENT