One of the wives of music legend, King Sunny Ade (KSA), Honourable (Mrs) Risikat Adegeye, is dead.

Risikat Adegeye, an ex-member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, died early mornig on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the former lawmaker died of cancer.

Late Mrs Adegeye was also a two-time member of the Lagos State Assembly Service Commission.

…Details Later