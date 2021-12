The Lagos State government has ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, located in the Lekki area of the state.

The decision is pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of a student of the school, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

The decision was contained in a statement signed on Friday by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Ganiu Lawal.

The statement added that the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, announced the closure of the school after a meeting with the School Management and Staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner also called for calm, saying no effort will be spared in getting to the root of the incident.