The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council.

The appointment followed the death of the former Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma on Monday, June 1, 2021 after a brief illness.

Until his appointment, Mr. Ogborodi was the Director, Special Duties in the Council.