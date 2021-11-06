Niger State government has demolished the houses of a notorious kidnapper bandit popularly known as Dan Fulani in Nkangbe area of Minna, the state capital.

The suspect, who had allegedly led several kidnapping and bandit gangs, was arrested mid-week and confessed to having built the houses with the proceeds of his crimes.

The houses demolished were a two-bedroom flat and an uncompleted two-bedroom extension located at the Nkangbe community in Bosso local government area, a suburb of the state capital.

The State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Emmanuel Umar, who led a team to demolish the houses, said that the action would serve as a deterrence to other criminals.