BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

The 5-day warning strike declared in Kaduna State by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over the sack of workers in the state has begun to take its toll as power supply in the state has been disrupted.

Kaduna is one of the three states that constitute the franchise area of Kaduna Electric (KEDCO). Others are Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi state.

This was disclosed in a statement made public by the head, Corporate Communications, Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi.

It reads in part: “The Management of Kaduna Electric regrets to inform its customers in Kaduna State that the service interruption currently being experienced in the state is as a result of the industrial action embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

“In compliance with the NLC directive, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN has knocked off all our 33KV lines in Kaduna State.

“Consequently, we are appealing to all communities, security agencies and vigilante groups to be vigilant so that men of the underworld will not cash in on the situation to vandalise power supply installations. Any suspicious movement around distribution sub-stations (transformers) should be reported to the relevant security agency.”

LEADERSHIP reports that in compliance with the NLC’s warning strike, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) had earlier directed its members to suspend services in Kaduna State with effect from Sunday, May 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

NUPENG’s General Secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale, gave the directive in a letter addressed to Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch of NUPENG on Wednesday.

Olawale said compliance to the directive was necessary for the successful execution of the campaign against alleged anti-labour practices of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The union said NLC had directed workers in the state to totally withdraw services for five days with effect from May 16, 2021.

The directive was given following the sack of over 4,000 workers in the state.

Kaduna State NLC chairman, Mr Ayuba Suleiman, had said the decision was taken during an emergency meeting in Kaduna with a delegation from the NLC national headquarters in Abuja.

The union had accused the state government of ignoring due process in the recent disengagement of over 4,000 workers from local governments, state basic education board and Primary Health Care Agency.