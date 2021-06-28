Hundreds of passengers on Abuja-Kaduna train were on Monday stranded somewhere in bush, as the train in which they were travelling broke down few minutes into the trip.

According to a passenger on the train, few minutes after the train departed the Rigasa Station in Kaduna, it developed a mechanical fault.

Twice, the train stopped before getting to Dutse, where it finally broke down.

Midat Joseph, an ex-LEADERSHIP staff and currently assistant National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who is was of the passengers, said the train developed fault around 7am.

“I left my house as early as 5am to join the 6:40am train but unfortunately I have been trapped here in this forest. This is not the first time I will be experiencing this mess,” Joseph said.

An unnamed engineer of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) was said to have addressed the passengers and told them that it will take them two hours to fix the train.

“We are very sorry, the locomotive is faulty. We have contacted the Idu Train Station for another locomotive. It would take them two hours to be here,” he reportedly said.

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP learnt that the stranded passengers have been eventually evacuated to safety.