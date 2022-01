Popular juju musician, Dayo Kujore, is dead.

The death of the Soko music creator was confirmed to LEADERSHIP by a reliable source.

Kujore had been off the music radar for some time now.

It is not know if he had an ailment that led to his demise.

Dayo Kujore was popular from the late 1990s and created his brand of juju music, getting a great fanbase.

Details Later…

