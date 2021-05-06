ADVERTISEMENT

BY JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Mr. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

A statement by the senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, late Thursday night, said President Buhari has also approved that the Managing Director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, step aside while the investigation is carried out.

In her place, “Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

“The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry while the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary,” Shehu said.

The statement added that other members of the panel will be appointed by Amaechi.