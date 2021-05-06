BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala- Usman, has been suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Hadiza, who was few months ago re-appointed by President Buhari for a second term in office, was suspended on Thursday over the purported second term re-appointment.

A source in the Ministry of Transportation, who craved anonymity because she was not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed that the MD of NPA was suspended earlier in the day and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, give full details on Friday.

According to the source, the minister and members of staff of the ministry were in Jos for a programme but Amaechi was scheduled to brief the press on the issue on Friday.

“Yes, the Managing Director of NPA has been suspended from office but the reason for her suspension is not yet clear but I can confirm to you that she has been suspended,” the source buttressed after an enquiry by LEADERSHIP.

It could be recallex that President Buhari re-appointed Hadiza Bala- Usman as Managing Director of NPA on January 21, 2021.

The president also approved the reconstitution of the Non-Executive Board of the NPA, with Emmanuel Adesoye (from South-west zone) as chairman.

Other members of the Board are: Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South-east zone), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South-south zone), Ghazali Mijinyawa (North-East zone), Mustapha Dutse (North-West zone), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North-Central zone).