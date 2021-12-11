Residents of Sabo GRA in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Saturday were subjected to tension following the invasion of bandits who attempted to cause mayhem in the community, before they were eventually repelled by security operatives.

The bandits, who stormed the community in their large number, where said to have shot sporadically into the air and in the process a pregnant woman sustained gunshot injury before the terrorists were engaged in a gun battle for almost three hours before they were repelled.

Three persons, who were earlier abducted from the community, were later freed after the military and JTF engaged them in a gun duel.

Eyewitnesses said residents of the community including men, women and children took to their heels for safety for fear of being kidnapped.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, also informed that one of the houses in the area went up in flames at about the same time, explaining that the bandits dug a hole through the fence, gained açcess into the compound and set the house ablaze before leaving.

The Sabo GRA community had been relatively calm with an isolated incident of kidnapping recorded almost two years ago in December 2019, when a returnee from the United States was abducted alongside two of his brothers.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed sources said at about same time, a mother and two of her children were suspected to have been abducted from Oil village, which shares boundary with Sabo GRA.

A day earlier, in the early hours of Friday, sources said a security operative alongside his wife and baby were abducted in Ungwan Bulus, another community bordering Sabo GRA from the western axis.

As at the time of filing this report however, normalcy had returned to the area and residents were seen returning to their houses.

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, confirmed the attack.

He said, investigation into the incident has commenced and efforts were in top gear to rescue the victims unharmed.