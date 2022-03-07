Security operatives have cordoned the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, preventing staff and party members from entering and going out of the place.

Also, the road leading to the secretariat has be bclised, making it impossible for motorists to access the road.

The development, it was gathered, is not unconnected with reports suggesting that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the removal of chairman of the party’s national caretaker committee and Yobe State governor, MAi Mala Buni.

According the reports, Niger State governor, Sani Bello, had been asked to take over party affair in the interim.

However, secretary of the national caretaker committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, denied any change of leadership in the party, describing it as fake news.

He stated in a statement: “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).”

“The media report is fake news and should be disregarded. The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

