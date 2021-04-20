BY SAM EGWU, Lokoja

Members of the Kogi State chapter of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), yesterday, embarked on peaceful protest to press home their demand for the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

Members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Kogi State chapter also joined in the protest in support of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The protesters were seen carrying placards with inscriptions such as, “Grant us our financial autonomy”, “The Judiciary as a third arm of government deserves its financial autonomy to enhance its productivity”, and “Autonomy is not a gift but a right” among others.

The angry judicial officers who started the protest from the front of Customary Court of Appeal, on Lugard road Lokoja, walked through the NTA Roundabout to the seat of power, Government House, where they ended the protest and returned to base.

Addressing members before the commencement of the protest, chairman of JUSUN Kogi chapter, Emmanuel Nda Waniko warned against violent acts that could attract hijack of the peaceful protest by hoodlums to cause mayhem.

Waniko appealed to the federal government to have a listening ear over their demand and ensure the implementation of the financial autonomy.

He said that the financial autonomy would no doubt help to strengthen judicial independence as entrenched in the Nigerian constitution.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari has since signed executive order granting financial autonomy for the judiciary, which has not been implemented by the state governments.