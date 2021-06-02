As the industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) enters the third month, the Young Lawyers Forum (YLF) has written her parent body, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) seeking financial support.

JUSUN embarked on the strike on April 6, 2021, to press home its demands for financial autonomy for the judiciary.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that the lawyers are no longer comfortable with the strike as it is affecting their finances.

According to investigation, some lawyers have registered their vehicles for Uber while others have taken to farming.

A letter dated May 20, 2021, which was by LEADERSHIP revealed that the Lafia branch of the YLF wrote to the NBA, seeking financial support for its members.

The letter was signed by Akatiki Grace Dominic, chairperson of the forum, who admitted that the strike had adversely affected their members.

The letter reads, ‘’It is not news that the ongoing Judiciary Staff Union (JUSUN) strike which commenced on the 6th of April, 2021 has enfeebled the activities of Lawyers across the country, and even more grossly, the young lawyers.

‘’On behalf of the Young Lawyers, Lafia Branch, we solicit the support of the executive members of our great association and senior members of the bar to help alleviate the sufferings of the young lawyers occasioned by the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’The continued strike action, though necessary, has affected and continued to affect the young lawyers who are mostly courtroom lawyers that depend on appearance fees.

‘’We crave your indulgence to kindly hand out stipends whether in Individual capacities or as an association to help assuage the condition of young lawyers of the branch. ‘’

A source from the NBA headquarters in Abuja, confirmed that many branches of the YLF have been writing, soliciting for financial support for their members.

According to the source, the association is responding to their request in its own little way.

The publicity secretary of NBA, Dr Rapulu Ernest Nduka, in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP confirmed the request by the young lawyers.

He said everyone including senior lawyers were feeling the impact of the strike.