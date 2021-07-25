Liverpool have reportedly had a €100m (£86m) offer for Federico Chiesa turned down by Juventus.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Juventus from Fiorentina, but the Old Lady have an obligation to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of next season.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City have been credited with an interest in the attacker, who scored 14 goals and registered 10 assists in 43 appearances at club level during the 2020-21 campaign.

According to La Repubblica, Liverpool approached Juventus with a €100m (£86m) offer for the Italy international but were informed that he was not for sale under any circumstances.

The report claims that returning Old Lady boss Massimiliano Allegri has branded Chiesa ‘untransferable’, while senior figures at the club agree with the manager’s stance.

The versatile attacker played a key role in Italy’s Euro 2020 success, scoring twice in seven appearances, and he impressed in the final of the competition against England.