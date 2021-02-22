KADUNA WEEKLY

Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has announced that local government election will hold in all the 23 area councils on May 15 and only political parties recognised by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) will be allowed to field candidates.

The Overseer of KADSIECOM, Ibrahim Sambo, who made the announcement, also said that the commission has commenced the activities leading up to the election, with the issuance of the time table and notice of election on February 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, political parties are expected to conduct their primaries between February 26 to March 28, adding that the commission is expected to supervise the polls.

Sambo also said that political parties are expected to submit the list of their candidates on 21st April, 2021, adding that the candidates are also expected to collect nomination forms and commence payment of the non-refundable deposits and presentation of bank tellers to the commission on that day.

‘’From 26th to 28th April, 2021 the commission will verify and sort out candidates’ forms while on 29th April, 2021, KADSIECOM will publish the personal particulars of candidates,’’ he added.

The Overseer also said that 2nd May, 2021 is the last date for submission of nomination forms and payments, and 3rd May, 2021 has been slated for publication of validly nominated candidates while 8th May 2021 will be the last date for voluntary withdrawal by candidates.

KADSIECOM also warned that 13th May, 2021 is the last date for substitution of withdrawn candidates.

Sambo further said that 14th May 2021 will be the end of election campaign, while 15th May 2021 is the electron day, adding that 22nd May 2021 has been set aside for the presentation of certificates of return.

The Overseer stressed that the re-run poll for the chairmanship election where no clear winner emerges, has been slated for between 29th May – 5th June.