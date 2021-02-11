BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

Kaduna State Resident Registration Agency (KADSRRA) with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Wednesday commenced Digital Literacy Skills Assessment and Training (DLAT) program for staff of the agency and other interested civil servants in the State.

The training which is expected to last for six weeks is in two phases Basic training on digital literacy and Advance training on data analysis with 30 civil servants participating.

Those undertaking the basic training will attend the training 3 times in a week while those for the Advance training will attend the training twice a week.

Declaring the training open at the Kaduna ICT hub, the Executive Secretary (ES) KADSRRA Zayyad Tsiga said digital knowledge in a digital world is of paramount importance, hence the training.

Represented by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Resident Registration, Joy Ajuluchukwu, the ES said the training which is hundred percent funded by USAID is basically aimed at providing digital skills for public Servants in the State.

Earlier in his overview of the training, the team lead of Ihifix technology limited, Mr Emmanuel Odeh Adikpe said the digital literacy assessment and training is a project under the Nigeria Early Response Initiative (NERI) program to which Creative is implementing as contracted by USAID.

“The DLAT project is to provide remote skills assessment and in-person computer literacy, digital skills, and data analysis training for participants.

“The remote skills assessment serve as the first phase of the project which is to determine the current skill and comfort level with digital skills among staff of KADSRRA which will inform the design of training modules and categorization of participants into either of the two training tracks- basic and advance for the in-person training phase of DLAT.

“The in-person training to be conducted will be delivered in two components: an introduction to computer literacy/basic digital skills (basic training track) and a separate, more advanced digital skills and data analysis training (advance training track)” which is intended to build participant’s critical knowledge and digital skills capacity and efficiency” he said.