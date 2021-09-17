The Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani yesterday swore in Alhaji Usman Ali-Baba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the new member representing Sabon Gari constituency at the State House of Assembly.

Ali-Baba was elected on June 20, 2021, under the platform of PDP through a bye-election for Sabon Gari Constituency.

It would be recalled that the bye-election followed the declaration of the seat as vacant by the State House Assembly in April.

The seat was declared vacant for failure of the former lawmaker representing the constituency, Hon. Aminu Shagali to participate in legislative activities for more than 360 days.

Speaking with our correspondent shortly after the swearing in ceremony, Baba thanked Almighty Allah, the Speaker, members of the Assembly and his party PDP and people of his constituency for considering him worthy to represent them at the Assembly.