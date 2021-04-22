BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Nigerian Association for the Blind, Kaduna State chapter has appealed to the state government to as a matter of urgency pay the entitlements of their recently retired members to ease their suffering.

Speaking to journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat, Kaduna State Council, the public relations officer of the association, Mallam Ismail Abubakar said about 30 of their members were issued with retirement and sack letters.

He lamented that most of their members attended vocational training centres both in Kaduna and Lagos states and they have not reached the age of retirement in civil service but they were issued with retirement letters while other members were sacked.

Mallam Abubakar further explained that sacking and retiring of their members would force them into the streets as beggars, despite the fact that there are existing laws against begging in the state.

The public relations officer explained that about 60 of their members that were sacked and retired in 2016 were yet to receive their entertainments.

He appealed to Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai to come to their aids in view of their conditions as the heads of their families and this holy month of Ramàdan to pay their entitlements and reversed the decision of sacking of workers in the state.

In another interview, Abdulhameed Yakubu from Kaduna North and Mallam Ibrahim Rabiu from Zaria local government lamented that they were retired in 2016 and their entitlements were not paid up to date.

Also speaking, Mallam Ibrahim Rabiu explained that from 2016 to date he lost both his wife and daughter due to the inability to pay for blood transfusion for his daughter. He added that now he is homeless because his landlord served him a quit notice letter.

Among the victims of this April retirement, Hauwa Hassan who worked or 26years at Kaduna North local government said she accepted the retirement in good faith but appealed to the government to pay them their entitlements on time in order to go into businesses and take care of school fees of their children and their feeding.