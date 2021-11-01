Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe has said that the biggest task for governments in the post-Covid era is ensuring that the technological needs of all professionals working in the public sector are met.

Dr. Balarabe stated this when she declared opened the 5th session of the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

The Deputy Governor said work is increasingly becoming remote and digitalized, making it expedient for accountants and all professionals to retool, rebrand and re-equip themselves to work smarter in the new and emerging world.

Speaking on the theme of the program, “Re-Engineering the Accounting Profession in the Post COVID-19 Era”, Dr Balarabe said professional development for accountants has become more crucial.

According to her, “proper and efficient functioning of institutions rely on the key and critical roles Accountants continue to play in ensuring growth of both private enterprises and government business towards contributing to national development”.

The Deputy Governor noted that re-training is the only way professionals would continue to learn and develop, including ensuring that their knowledge, skills, and competence are all in tandem with current realities.

Dr Balarabe maintained that the theme of the training means that Accountants have to be in tune with global trends and remain relevant and competitive, adding that acquisition of news skills has become expedient.

She therefore commended the Executive of ANAN for keeping the vision of the association alive, through developing the capacity of Nigerian Accountants since its founding in January 1979.