The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has launched the State Hazard Risk Map that highlights areas that are vulnerable to a particular hazard in the state.

The map which was developed by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), was launched at a media dialogue organized to observe the 2021 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction held in Kaduna.

The Deputy Governor also unveiled the State Contingency Plan 2021-2015 which will aid in organizing and coordinating courses of action in dealing with natural hazards and disaster risks.

While unveiling the documents, Dr Balarabe commended SEMA for producing them because they will help the Agency to adequately prepare responses of preventing and managing disaster risks.

The Deputy Governor said the media dialogue was put together by SEMA to create an advocacy platform for collaboration between SEMA as the State Emergency Manager and the media.

“The state believes that commemorating the IDDRR usually sends a strong signal that there are still disasters around us, but we can control them by working together as a Team.

“The 2021 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction tagged #OnlyTogether#, provides an advocacy platform to highlight best practices and examples of cooperation that have impacted positively on lives of people who live in disaster-prone parts of the world, while also reducing the numbers of people affected by man-made and natural hazards,’’ she said.

The Deputy Governor praised SEMA for engaging with both state and non-state actors in carrying out its activities, adding that the successes recorded by the Agency in recent times can be hugely attributed to these collaborations.

She commended USAID and other partners for their support in disaster management, adding that ‘’Kaduna State Government is proud of the role our Traditional Institutions have continued to play for the overall development of the state.

Dr Balarabe noted the role of the media in information dissemination, knowledge sharing, and awareness creation, adding that ‘’we see the media as critical partner in disaster management. ‘’