The Kaduna Inland Dry Port (KIDP) has expressed readiness for full commencement of the Federal Government’s Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) and the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP).

LEADERSHIP reports that the federal government through the Nigerian Export Promotional Council (NEPC) approved the setting up of the Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) to ease supply chain constraints as part of its efforts to boost non-oil export in the country.

DEW is expected to reduce the cost of doing business for Micro ,Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), exporting companies, and also be a one-stop transit facility/terminal where pre-shipment activities like packaging/labeling, fumigation, pre-shipment inspection, etc of export designated agricultural products in preparation for transportation to the seaports for eventual shipment.

However, the general manager of KIDP, Rotimi Raimi-Hassan who disclosed the readiness of the dryport ahead of the commencement of DEW operations said KIDP has put in place all that is necessary for smooth take off and hitch free services.

He stated that KIDP has procured three trucks through federal government support that will be branded with Nigerian Ports Authority approved mark to deliver export cargoes directly into the ports without delays or stoppage by any regulatory and security agency.

According to him, all checks , examinations and due diligence required must have been completed at the designated DEW facilities, which kIDP is one of the nine recently approved by the government.

He also assured exporters that will use KIDP of prompt and efficient services that will help them reap maximum benefits from their investments in export business which will open job opportunities and expand avenues for more trade

At an interactive session with private sector export stakeholders in Abuja, the Executive Director of NEPC, Ezra Yakusak, reiterated the council’s commitment to the success of the DEW programme

At the meeting set-up ro showcase key beneficiaries of Export Expansion Facility Programme in Abuja, the NEPC boss said the agency is committed to address logistics constraints for competitiveness and promotion of exports in the country.