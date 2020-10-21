BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

Wife of the Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Ummi El-Rufa’i, as been inducted as Hepatitis Zero Ambassador by the World Hepatitis Eradication Initiative.

The induction, which was held in Abuja, attracted the presence of Governor Nasir El- Rufa’i, who made a brief appearance.

According to the nomination letter signed by the President, Global Hepatitis Commission, Humberto Silva, and presented by the President, Hepatitis Zero Nigeria Commission, Dr. Mike Omotosho, “This is an initiative to honour those who have made positive impact in their countries and are charged with increasing the awareness and proffering advisory solution to the challenges of deadly disease which afflicts about 20-23 million Nigerians.

“Other prominent Nigerians so honoured include Rtd. General Yakubu Gowon (GCFR) and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ojaja11. Congratulations.”

Omotosho spelt out the seven responsibilities of an Hepatitis Zero Ambassador to include: Being the face of Hepatitis Zero Initiative; Represent the Hepatitis Zero Commission when the need arises; Suggest organisations that have capacity to partner in the eradication drive of Hepatitis and nominate other notable individuals who are qualified to become World Hepatitis Commission Ambassadors.

“Execute Hepatitis Zero projects in personal capacity; Be a renowned voice for Hepatitis Zero advocacy; Raise and lead a cluster of youths to become Hepatitis Zero Volunteers.”

Reading her citation, the Northeast commissioner, Hepatitis Zero Nigerian Commission, Hawa Abbas, said Hajiya El-Rufa’i has vast experience in both public and private sectors which has positioned her in the service of humanity.

“This is evident in her current position as chairperson that championed the cause of children and women in Kaduna state, especially children with malnutrition. She spearheaded the establishment of the Kaduna Emergency Nutrition Action Plan (KADENAP) programme for this cause.”

In her remarks, the governor’s wife, who is also a UNICEF ambassador for Nutrition and Exclusive Breastfeeding, expressed gratitude to the Commission for her nomination while promising to ensure massive and subsidize testing.

“We will see how we can push this from subsidize testing to massive resting, sensitisation. Anything that we can do to make it a success, we are ready to do it. This is such a honour,. I feel blessed,” she said.