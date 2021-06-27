The Kaduna State government in partnership with Golden Agri Inputs, an FMNAGRO company, has launched a Project YALWA (Abundance) for farmers in the state as a focal point.

The partnership is contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the state government and the agricultural firm in Kaduna.

The YALWA programme is aimed at increasing production of maize and soybeans in Nigeria with higher quality and competitive pricing.

Speaking at the event, the programme lead, Mr. Olushola Fashedemi, who is the Head of Commercial Golden Agri Input, said the initiative is a national one and dedicated to increasing the availability of maize as a raw material and for nutrition in the country.

“It is touching on the Soybean value chain which is very important especially to Flour Mills because it is our key value chain. Flour Mill is one of the largest user of raw materials in the way of commodities in Nigeria, we use upwards of over 300 metric tonnes of maize alone.

“It is on this premise that our chairman ensures that we are able to develop raw material availability in the country and impact on food security, which entails us going to the farm gates and giving farmers good agronomic practices extension and making available much needed inputs.

“We are working with best of quality for seed, we are working with Corteva agricscience, hybrid seed best performing company, we can also boast of one of the best quality fertilizers in the country, which we do under golden fertilizer brand.

“We are also doing a partnership with saro chemicals to ensure we have a one-stop shop for farmers, we are doing it in two ways, commercial programme on 10 hectare of land with lead farmers and then we are doing the largest programme with farmers in other states including Kwara, Niger, Kaduna, Gombe and Sokoto. The start of this project Yalwa Abundance is starting in Kaduna,” Fashedemi said.

According to the team lead, they wanted to increase the livelihood of the farmers and as a result has equally engaged in monitoring evaluation and reporting step by step of the activities in partnership with CBN and different state governments.

On the MoU signed with the Kaduna State government, he said, “the MoU took a lot of design of what people find commonplace, working with smallholder farmers with one hectare farm land, with Kaduna State we tried to put a commercial justification for it.

“The MoU is a commitment to the success of this programme, it is a commitment having the farmers especially in Kaduna State who is at the core of this and hand holding them. Our plan is to come back here to meet at harvest time to be able to scream YALWA, YALWA, so the MoU is binding on that,” he added.

Earlier in his address, Kaduna State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Halima Lawal, commended the Project YALWA initiative and urged farmers to take advantage of the opportunity always availed them.

Highpoint of the launching was the symbolic presentation of hybrid seed corn, 50kg 20:10:10 NPK fertilizer and 25kg Soybean seed and chemicals to the family.