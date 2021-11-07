The Kaduna State government, on Sunday, ordered relevant agencies to ensure strict enforcement of subsisting laws against Almajiris, street begging and hawking in the state.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House reminded “all residents that the state has laws protecting children and banning street begging and hawking.”

The statement said that the government has directed the taskforce enforcing the recent security restrictions, including the ban on motorcycles, to include action against abuse of child rights, street begging and hawking, in its mandate.

The statement appealed to citizens to cooperate with the security agencies as they enforce the relevant laws, and uphold law and order.