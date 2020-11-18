ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government,on Wednesday, urged citizens to participate and support the runners and officials involved at the maiden edition of Kaduna Marathon holding next Saturday.

The government also announced that in order to stage a successful and safe race, some roads in Kaduna metropolis will be closed on Saturday, from 6am to 3pm on the day of the event.

A statement from the Steering Committee of the Kaduna Marathon said that the government and the race organisers regret the inconvenience that the temporary closure of roads may cause to residents.

Commissioner of Sports Development, Prof. Kabir Mato, disclosed that about 30 roads within the state capital will be fully or partially closed between 6am and 3pm on Saturday.

Prof. Mato explained that the security agencies who will be implementing the road closures expect the cooperation and voluntary compliance of residents.

He revealed that Yakubu Avenue by Coronation Crescent and by Alkali Road, Galadima road by Alkali Road as well as Jabi Road by Alkali Road, including Isa Kaita road by Alkali Road will be closed.

Other roads that will be closed are Kalapanzi avenue by Alkali Road and by Maska Road, Suleiman Crescent by Coronation Crescent, Waziri Crescent by Coronation Crescent, North Road by Ali Akilu Road and by the State House of Assembly.

The statement also listed Modibo Adama road by coronation crescent, Dantuku Road and Sambo Road, including Sokoto Road as well as Dendo Road as the roads that will be closed.

According to the statement, Ruwan Godiya, KafurRoad, New Dawaki road and Maska road by Isa Kaita, including Isa Kaita by Sultan Bello road will be closed for the marathon.

Other roads that will be also closed for the event are Tafawa Balewa Way by Muhammadu Buhari way, Yakubu Gowon Way by Muhammadu Buhari way and Club Road by Muhammadu Buhari Way.

The Commissioner also listed Orel and Kukawa road by Muhammadu Buhari way, Ahmadu Bello Way by NEPA Roundabout and Bank Road by Challenge Bookshop Roundabout as the roads that will be closed.

The statement also said that Sokoto Road by Ahmadu Bello Way, Modibo Adama by Ali Akilu Road and Kankiya Street by Sultan Bello Road as well as Runka Street by Sultan Bello Road, including Bishini Road by Sultan Bello Road. And SafanaRoad by Sultan Bello Road will be closed.

He said that sponsors of Kaduna Marathon and the elite athletes participating in the event will be unveiled on Thursday at the final pre-event press briefing.

The Commissioner disclosed that Kaduna Marathon will be broadcast live in accordance with international standards.

Prof.Mato commended registered runners who have collected their race kits for their orderly conduct at the KASU collection venue, and urged those who are yet to collect their kits to do so