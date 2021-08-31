Kaduna State government, yesterday, suspended weekly markets in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Chikun and Kajuru local government areas with immediate effect.

The commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement said the government banned the selling of petrol in jerrycans within and outside premises of petrol stations in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Kajuru LGAs also with immediate effect.

Aruwan said the decision was taken after a thorough review of the security situation and recommendations put forward by the security agencies.

The statement said: “Security personnel have been directed to ensure compliance with these directives.

“Citizens are enjoined to cooperate with the government as necessary steps are taken against banditry and criminality across the state.