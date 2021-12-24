A 22-year-old auto mechanic based in Kaduna, Lorav Tengu, has won a car in the Glo Unlimited promo.

Tengu became the 8th car winner in ongoing customer reward promotion of telecommunications giant, Globacom, tagged: “Joy Unlimited Extravaganza”.

An elated Tengu showed up at the Gloworld office on Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna, with family and friends to attend the presentation ceremony of his newly won brand new Kia Rio car which took place on Thursday.

He said, “I cannot explain how I felt as I received the call for my prize. What Glo has done for me has changed my life and also my parents. That’s why my friends have come with me here today. I’m so thankful to Glo for the promo that made this happen,” Tengu said.

Another winner, Ubong Charles Ukpong, who emerged the 9th car winner was announced at a simultaneous event held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Ukpong, 42, an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, who is also an administrative officer at the University of Uyo, said, “I joined the promo about three weeks before the call and it was a great surprise. I could not believe it. Even after completing the validation and verification exercise, I was still sceptical until I received the keys today. I will forever be grateful to Glo, a company that has been taking care of Nigerians from onset.”

Over 50 other Nigerians in Uyo State went home with different home appliances including electric generators, refrigerators and television sets.

Equally, more than 60 subscribers won similar items at the Kaduna centre.

Edidiong Ita, 32, a bolt driver based in Uyo, who won a refrigerator, said: “A big thank you to our caring network, Globacom for this Christmas present. I am indeed grateful to the company.”

Alsohile Nsikak Udo, a secondary school teacher in Uyo who won a television set, thanked Globacom for providing a brand new television set for the viewing pleasure of his family. An electric generator winner, William Abasi Ibianke who is a student of University of Uyo said it was the best gift he received in 2021.

Another refrigerator winner, a Kaduna based clergyman, Jolomi Ikomi, said: “When I was called, I was elated. I truly was sceptical at first but coming here today, it is definitely real. This fridge will be my Christmas gift to my wife and so I can only be grateful to Glo for enabling me give her a worthwhile gift this year.”

Globacom’s regional manager in Uyo, Simon Ithime, as well as his Kaduna counterpart, Fatai Kilani, while sharing the Joy of the Unlimited Extravaganza Promo, said it was launched to put a smile on the faces of their numerous subscribers.

The managers who said they are glad that through the prize presentations across the country they were able to spread joy among Nigerians, noted that the event is a fulfillment of the pledge Glo made when the promotion was unveiled in October.

Kaduna State commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who spoke at the event, said: “On behalf of the government of Kaduna state, I want to assure you that we will continue to do everything within our reach to make the business environment friendly. We want to use this opportunity to commend Globacom for all your support within the state, as there is a link between telecoms and security and as a state we have benefited from your operations.”

Also speaking, representative of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Walson Dambo, commended Globacom for the transparent draws that have produced many winners across the country. He noted that Globacom has always been associated with empowerment of Nigerians since inception.

As the year comes to a close, Glo said more presentation ceremonies are scheduled to take place in the cities of Ibadan and Warri on the 29th of December, while the promo train will return early next year in Ilorin on January 6, Lagos on January 13, Abuja on January 20 and back to Victoria Island, Lagos for the finale on January 27.