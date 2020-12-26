BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

Kaduna State commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has said that angry mob in Sanga and Lere local government areas of the state set six bandits ablaze, causing their death.

Aruwan said from operational feedback, on 24th December 2020 at Fadan Karshi in Sanga Local Government Area, two bandits attacked a businessman and dispossessed him of money and other valuables.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On receiving the distress call, the military and police set out to the location. However, on getting to the scene, some angry locals had already mobbed the bandits and burnt them to ashes.

“In the same local government, on Thursday night armed bandits opened fire on motorists plying the Aboro-Kafanchan Road,” he said.

According to him, the bullets hit one Richard Sabo who in the course of driving knocked down one of the bandits to death. He added that Mr Sabo who suffered bullet wounds was confirmed dead at Gwantu General Hospital.

“In Lere Local Government Area, security agencies reported that some bandits from a neighbouring state who specialised in stealing livestock were also killed through mob action. The bandits were chased and overpowered at Domawa Village where three of them met their end in the hands of the mob.”

He also noted that the government was in receipt of a report of the killing of a commercial motorcyclist, one Hudu Yahaya of Ungwan Nungu village of Sanga Local Government. He was beheaded by bandits who escaped with his motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families of Richard Sabo and Hudu Yahaya and prayed for the repose of their souls while appealing strongly to citizens to continue to have recourse to the law and not resort to jungle justice.