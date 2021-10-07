The Senator representing Kaduna North senatorial zone, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has sponsored a two-day skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training and poultry farming programme for hundreds of women in his senatorial district.

The programme, according to a statement from the lawmaker’s constituency office in Sabon Gari local government area of Kaduna State, said that the training was the second in the series after the first phase which was concluded in March.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Sabon Gari, Zaria, Kudan and Makarfi local government areas of the senatorial zone.

Senator Kwari, who was represented at the flag-off of the training by his senior legislative aide, Alhaji Adamu Bature Kudan, presented certificates with start-up funds to the beneficiaries.

Kudan noted that the second phase also gave ample opportunity for the beneficiaries to learn skills in the areas of poultry farming, cosmetology and chemical works.

He also stressed that the event was part of the line-up of empowerment programmes that Senator Kwari has been implementing in his constituency for some time, urging the constituents to utilise the resources given to them accordingly.