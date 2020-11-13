The 2019 Kaduna Central Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Lawal Adamu Musa, mourns the death of former Kaduna state governor, Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa.

In a condolence message made available to newsman, noted that the former governor devoted greater cause of his life to the Nigerian masses.

He said that the death of Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa as a monumental loss, saying that even in death, he could serve as a role model for a politically fractured Nigerian nation.

He said, “The nation is mourning the passing of genuine greatness — the real defender of the common man, not cheap rhetoric from politicians and leaders who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly.

“There was something deep inside him that made him stand up for the deprived population of Nigeria to speak for forgotten people in forgotten places”.

He added that Musa was not defined by civil service record, by political ascendancy by the political party or by any single one of the deeds in his absolutely extraordinary career, but was defined by love for the vulnerable ordinary Nigerian masses.

“Remarkably, his death seems to have reminded the Nigerian people that these values are what would make us truly the giant of Africa not the tribal partisanship and personal acquisition politics that have recently characterized our political life,” he said.

BY ERNEST NZOR