By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The patron and one of the finest players of the Kaduna El-Amin Polo Club, Mohammed Babangida, has described his team victory in the prestigious Georgian Cup at the just concluded 2020 Kaduna International Polo Tournament as special.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports in an exclusive chat via telephone, yesterday, an elated Muhammed said winning the 15thGeorgian Cup on the 25th anniversary of the club makes it special for the players, fans and all the stakeholders of the club.

“Crowning it up with the 15th Georgian Cup victory on our 25th anniversary makes this win even more special,” he said.

He explained that it has been 25 years since El-Amin was formed, but before the formation of the club, he had tasted Georgian Cup title with another team.

‘Playing our first ever tournament in Kaduna Polo Club in the second and third highest cup, and winning both on our 25-years’ anniversary marked the path to success of the team,” he recalled.

“Interestingly, the team has been together for 25 years now with the same players, myself, Ibrahim Mohammed and Bello Buba. The team had appeared in the Georgian Cup 20 Times and won 15 Times. It is the only team to have won all high goal cups across the country.”

The trio of Muhammed, Ibrahim and Bello also played for the Nigerian team in Dubai Gold Cup 2008, Olympics qualifiers 2012 in Malaysia and the African Open Cup in South Africa 2018, amongst many other achievements. While, as an individual, the El-Amin patron, Mohammed, won the Georgian Cup for a record 16 times.

He won it 15 times with El-Amin and once with Kaduna Kakuri in the year 2000.

Kaduna El-Amin on Sunday defeated the defending champions, Kaduna Rubicon 9-7 to reclaim Africa’s most prestigious polo trophy, Georgian Cup at the 2020 Kaduna International Polo Tournament.

The Kaduna El-Amin team led by the patron, Mohammed Ibrahim Babangida and inspired by Argentine import, Raul put up a fantastic performance to win back the Georgian Cup, their 15th victory of the trophy made of Georgian silver in 1875.