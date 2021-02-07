BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Director of Sports from the North West states has said that Kaduna State is better equipped with outstanding facilities to host the 2022 National Sports Festivals (NSF) among the other Northern States.

Chairman , directors of sports North West states, and Katsina State director of Sports, Nalado Iro Kankia expressed this while field- ing questions from newsmen in Ka- duna yesterday, after they toured sporting facilities at the Murtala Muhammed square, currently undergoing renovation and construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kankia said, “With what we have seen and level of work ongoing, no other state can best qualify to host the NSF better than Kaduna State.

“The facilities are world-class standard and can even host inter- national events”.

He praised the Kaduna State Government and urged others within the zone to emulate the State.

“It is a commendable work ongoing, you can’t compare any states with this facility, other states are doing their best. We don’t have swimming pool or diving pool in other states, I am appealing to states to emulate Kaduna State” he said.

On the Edo 2020 NSF which has been postponed on several occasions, he described it as unfortunate.

“We are waiting for further instructions from Federal Ministry of Sports on NSF. We the directors of sports are in a difficult situation,” he said.

On the outcome of the stakeholders meeting held at the instance of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, he said their focus was on grassroots sports development.

“We made lots of progress at the meeting. We are making efforts on Sports development at the grassroots.

We are emphasizing on grassroots sports development,” he added.

Kankia while commenting on the marching order handed over to representatives of the board on sports federations, he said it was to spur them to keep athletes busy through sponsorship of competitions.

“We told board members representing our zone to sponsor competitions in the zone. We appealed to the representative to come back and sponsor activities to keep athletes busy,” he stressed.

In a separate interview, the Director Sports Kaduna State, Alhaji Yakubu Ibrahim said that they took the Directors of Sports North West round the sports arena and they have commended the Kaduna State Government.

“Eighty per cent of our facilities for sports are in one place and it would boost unity,” he said.

On preparations of his State for the Edo NSF, he said their athletes, coaches and officials have been ready since January 2020 for the festival initially billed for March same year.

” We have been ready since January 2020, before postponement. We are not just going to participate, but to win medals,” he assured.

The Zonal Coordinator, North West, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris while fielding questions, described the meeting as a huge success.

He explained that all the Directors of Sports from the seven States that make up the zone were present at the meeting.

They are; Yakubu Ibrahim (Kaduna State), Nalado Iro Kankia (Katsina), Ali Muhammad Ibrahim (Jigawa) and Bashari Ahmed Maizare (Kano).

Others are; Usman Umar LADAN (Kebbi), Isyaka M. Shameel (Zamfara) and Ubandoma B. Shuaibu (Sokoto).