By NONYE EKWENUGO |

Officials of the Kaduna State Government task force enforcing COVID-19 related regulations have rescued 160 children, including 9 ECOWAS citizens believed to be Almajiri from locations that are neither licensed as schools nor as children home in the state capital.

A statement by the special adviser to the governor on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, said, since March 2020, 31,092 Almajiri children have been repatriated to their states of origin since the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) decided to jointly end the abuses associated with the system.

It explained that since then Kaduna State government has undertaken a continuous exercise to identify locations where these children are being kept and taken steps to rescue them from such places and reunite them with their parents to continue their education.

The statement said as part of the implementation of the policy, Kaduna State has received 1,118 children from the state who were relocated from other states.

“Officials of the Kaduna State Government Task Force enforcing COVID-19 related regulations have rescued 160 children from locations that are neither authorised and licensed as schools nor as children home.

“Some of the rescued children are toddlers who are not yet able to properly identify themselves. The rescued children are from 13 states in the north and south of Nigeria. While some are from Benin Republic, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic,”it added.