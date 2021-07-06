Two security personnel killed during the attack on Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Rido in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, where unspecified number of students were kidnapped in the wee hours of Monday, have been buried according to Islamic rites.

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has also condoled the families of the two personnel of the Nigerian Army and Navy respectively, who paid the supreme price while defending the abducted students.

Private Salisu Rabiu of the Nigerian Army and Ordinary Seaman Bilal Mohammed of the Nigerian Navy lost their lives while engaging the bandits who attacked the Bethel Baptist High School on Monday.

The governor said that the duo of Rabiu and Mohammed are heroes who lost their lives while engaging outlaws who represent the worst of humanity.

El-Rufai added that their lives would not go in vain as the victory of evil men is only temporary, but their retribution permanent.

The governor, who prayed for the repose of their souls, also said troops and security personnel on the frontlines deserve solidarity, motivation and gratitude, instead of condemnation.

He described negative comments against security personnel as most unfortunate display of ingratitude in view of their sacrifices and patriotism.

The governor has also, on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, offered financial assistance to the immediate families of the fallen heroes.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, represented Governor El-Rufai at the funeral of Ordinary Seaman Mohammed at Ungwan Kanawa Cemetery in Kaduna North LGA.

Also, a prayer session was organised for Private Rabiu at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital’s mortuary before his remains were taken to Daura, Katsina State for final interment.