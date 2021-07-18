The chairman, Northern Speakers Forum and speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has expressed sadness over death of former military administrator of Jigawa State, Brigadier General

Ibrahim Aliyu (rtd) and two Kaduna veteran Journalists, Suleiman Yakubu and Shehu Goro.

In a condolence message signed by his special adviser (SA), Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani and made available to Journalists in Kaduna, the speaker described their deaths as unfortunate.

On the general’s death he said, “It is sad to receive news of demise of former military administrator of Jigawa State, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu (rtd).

“It is a development that has further reduced our military personnel with huge wealth of experience

even as we presently try to confront challenges of insecurity bedeviling the nation,” he said.

Zailani extended condolences to the government and people of Jigawa State, his family and associates and prayed for Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

On death of the Journalists whose deaths occurred barely within 48 hours interval, he said, “If a journalist dies, the nation loses a part of its conscience. On behalf of myself and the Kaduna State House of Assembly, we extend condolences to the media family and pray Almighty Allah to grant them Aljannah Firdaus.”