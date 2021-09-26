Kaduna State University (KASU) has graduated a total of 9,665 students, including 5,984 undergraduates and 3, 678 postgraduate students as well as three Ph.D students.

Also, part of the convocation ceremony was the installation of Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, as the Chancellor of the University.

In his acceptance speech to serve as Chancellor of the university, Emir Sanusi said he will do his best to contribute his quota to the growth of Kaduna State and the university, even as he thanked Governor el-rufai for finding him worthy of the appointment.

Meanwhile, the University has so far received over N10 billion from the state government for the development of its permanent site.

The University authority disclosed that it received N3billion zonal intervention granted the institution by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

In his speech, the visitor to the university and governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai said, “We need an innovative mix of financing sources for tertiary education. Earlier this year, the Kaduna State Executive Council approved new tuition fees for all the state-owned tertiary institutions. This was met by considerable resistance by many parents and students who are used to paying less than N30,000 per session in KASU.

“We understand this attachment to the tuition fees that KASU has charged since inception in 2004, impervious to inflation and the exchange rate, and certainly not based on any notion of cost recovery.

“In this partnership, the Kaduna Stat e Government is providing scholarships and student loans through the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board. This government is determined to ensure that no willing student drops out of school solely for financial reasons. Let us all approach this matter with goodwill and careful attention to preserve the access of the poor to tertiary education.

“As part of our desire for KASU’s steady progress, the government will next week announce a Visitation Panel. This is coming five years after the last visitation panel. We expect the panel to make considerable contributions to our quest to strengthen KASU.”

Also speaking during the combined 4th convocation ceremony of the university, vice chancellor of the school, Professor Muhammad Tanko, expressed gratitude to Governor el-rufai for the approval of the development funds.

“I remember we pleaded for a permanent site, today, I would like to thank His Excellency for not only allocating the site, but also dedicating more than 10billion Naira for the development of the site,” he said.