Kaduna State University (KASU) yesterday, suspended academic activities for its undergraduate students indefinitely.

KASU registrar, Mr Samuel Manshop, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

Manshop, who did not give reasons for the suspension, however, said academic activities would continue for postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes.

“The management of KASU wishes to notify staff, students and the public that academic activities for undergraduate students have been suspended indefinitely.

“Postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, faculty of pharmaceutical sciences and part-time programmes are to continue with their activities.

“Staff are also expected to report to work as usual, while management will communicate further developments,” he said.

The undergraduate students had protested hike in school fees from between N24,0000 and N36,000 to between N100,000 and N400,000.

The students, who began the protest since the increment was announced in April, demanded reversal of the new fees.

Meanwhile, the NLC chairman of Kaduna State Council Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, has said the state government has not complied with the memorandum of understanding it entered with labour.

He, however, said the KASU lecturers and the nurses who participated in NLC warning strike were yet to be served any disengagement letter.

“We are aware that the government has plans to sack the lecturers and nurses,” he said, adding that the national secretariat of NLC had written President Muhammadu Buhari and copied the relevant stakeholders including the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) on the matter.

“We are waiting for the federal government response on the matter and further directives from our national body on the next line of action,” he stressed.