Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has confirmed the death of two soldiers in the recent attack in Kagara.

The governor who made the confirmation when he visited 12 soldiers who sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Specialist Hospital, Minna, sympathized with the military .

Speaking to journalists, the governor, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend by his chief press secretary, Mary Noel- – Berje, said the injured soldiers were responding to treatment and would be up soon.

Governor Sani Bello who expressed sadness over the situation disclosed that some of the injured soldiers were taken to Kaduna for medical attention.

He said though there was no exact casualty figure of the bandits, they suffered heavy casualties.

He said the bandits had an alliance with terrorists considering their increasing number and the way they plan and carry out their attacks.

He said the situation called for a review, adding that aside the kinetic efforts being made, a support system would be evolved for those deprived of their livelihood through banditry or cattle rustling.

The governor enjoined the citizens to be security conscious and be mindful of their environment as well as report any suspicious activities around them pointing out that the war was for all and not only the security agencies as it was threatening the lives of everyone.

He also raised concern over some rural communities who for fear of attack, harbour bandits warning that it would not last for long.

“Very soon we will tag those communities as same elements as bandits. If you are harbouring any bandits and you know, you are one even if you don’t carry gun because you are risking the lives of our security agents.

“We have lost quite a few of them since it started and we don’t intend to lose more. What we are calling for is a safe environment and for everyone to support the ongoing operation by the security agents”, he said.

The governor also visited victims of the gas explosion in Kagara at the surgical ward of the hospital.

He expressed dismay at the condition of the hospital which he said had gulped a huge amount to renovate a few years back.

He threatened to investigate the situation as he believed that something was fundamentally wrong and someone was not doing his job.

The governor also ordered immediate repair of the dialysis machines in the hospital and directed the commissioner for finance to release funds immediately to that effect.