By NONYE EKWENUGO

The chairman Kagarko local government area of Kaduna state, Hon.Nasara Rabo, has bagged Nigeria public sector leadership and productivity award for his hardwork and commitment to service.

Hon. Rabo who bagged the award in Abuja was nominated by Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai alongside four others from the state.

Speaking shortly after receiving the from the National Productivity Center, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment during its annual leadership summit held in Abuja, Rabo, commended governor El-Rufai, for nominating him, saying: “i don’t know that Governor Nasir El-Rufai, is aware of what I am doing in Kagarko local government to have nominated me for the award. I will continue to work hard for my people. My appeal to my people is for them to continue live in peace with one another, to support state government’s peace initiative”

Kagarko council boss, further hailed the National Productivity Center for the recognition and honour given to him, noting that since his assumption of office in 2018 he has focussed more in the areas of education, health, road projects, provision of water and rural electrification.

He said he would continue to deliver people’s oriented projects in the council area for the socio- economic development.

Rabo however said he dedicated the award to the good people of Kagarko council area.

Earlier, Dr. Kashim Akor, the Director General National Productivity Centre, said the award was to recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations in the Nigeria public sector who played exceptional roles in enabling and facilitating growth in total factor productivity and by extension the national gross domestic product (GDP) through breaking new grounds in development,implementation and institutionalise of forward-looking policy directions and project delivery.