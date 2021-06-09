Senate chief whip and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for restraints from the masterminds of the insecurity in the South East warning that a repeat of the 1967 genocide won’t be tolerated.

He said the insecurity in the region is strange and hinted that Igbo are not known for burning homes to punish enemies.

In a statement he issued he issued yesterday in Abuja, Kalu questioned the wisdom in the killing of policemen and military officers, asking the masterminds and perpetrators of the deadly act the wisdom in eliminating those meant to protect them, families and relatives.

He urged them to have a rethink in their actions and advised them to choose a more humane path in expressing their grievances.

According to him, “the policemen and military officers being killed are fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, children and relatives. Anyone that has lost a close relative knows what it means to lose parents or children. I am more concerned about the lives lost because of the ripple effects on families,” he said.