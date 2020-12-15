By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the citizenry to partner with security agencies towards tackling the insecurity situation in the country.

This is as asked security agencies to dig deeper and tackle the security challenges especially with the abduction of over 500 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara last Friday, in Katsina State by gunmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, in a statement on Tuesday, described the abduction as sad, saying it was a difficult moment not just for the families of the student victims, government and people of Katsina State, but the entire country.

The party said security agencies should demonstrate their commitment by more robustly going after criminals and denying them the space to perpetrate crime.

“As the Buhari administration works harder to improve the security situation in the country, the APC calls on the nation’s security agencies to dig deeper and do better by ensuring that our students can go to school safely and learn across the country.

“There is no greater harm that insecurity can do to a nation than to destroy its education and the future of its youths. The APC believes that the security agencies have the will, commitment, and training to restore public confidence in their ability to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

“On our party, the APC assures Nigerians that it will continue to work with the federal government, security agencies, governors, emirs, community leaders and all other stakeholders to address and improve the security situation in the country.

“The APC calls on Nigerians to continue to partner with the federal government and the security agencies so that together we can restore peace and sanity in our streets, on our roads, and all across the nooks and crannies of the country,” the APC said.