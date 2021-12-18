A coalition of not-for-profit organisations, Civil Society Groups for Transparency and Accountability (CSGTA), has passed a motion of confidence in the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Barau Jibrin, for his exemplary leadership for the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Expressing solidarity and support for Jibrin, the group also condemned the politically motivated campaign of calumny against the Senator and his colleagues.

In a statement issued by the coalition’s spokesman, Comrade Sunday Attah, Civil Society Groups for Transparency and Accountability described an anti-Jibrin group that had criticised and wrongly accused the Senator of various anomalies, as a hired miscreant who fail to understand that it is being used by political opponents.

“We make bold to say that, under the Distinguished leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin the padding of budgets has become a thing of the past and transparency, openness and accountability is the order of the day.

“It’s on this note that we wish to pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin. And we urge him to stay focused and continue to do his good work for the betterment of the country and shouldn’t allow himself to be intimidated by hired urchins and political detractors,” the group said.

CSGTA urged the Kano State governor and his co-travelers to be patriotic and desist from victimising perceived political opponents.

“We are here today to set the records straight and we call on Governor Ganduje and his misguided advisers to desist from their evil machinations and come to terms with the reality of the fact that Senator Barau Jibrin towering political achievements cannot be dwarfed or subjugated in the eyes of his constituents and the Nigerian public,” Attah said.

The group expressed regret that Governor Ganduje has allowed himself to be hoodwinked by political opportunists who would no doubt abandon him after he lose his temporary immunity.

“It’s very worrisome to us in the civil society to see this governor launching campaign of calumny against courageous individuals who are working tirelessly to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Kano State.

“We are calling Ganduje and whosoever care to listen that we demand that they should leave Senator Barau Jibrin, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Sha’aban Sharada and all credible people that are openly opposing his thievery of Kano State resources,” the group said.

The civil society members said they passed the vote of confidence in Jibrin and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau among others to renew their commitment to the struggle of emancipation of Kano State until the aim is achieved.

“On this note we wish to assure Ganduje and his cohorts, that we will not relent in our struggle until the very day the people of Kano State get justice because of the way and manner he and his families fritters away the resources of the state,” he added.

The civil society groups said Senator Barau Jibrin alongside his colleagues worked hard to deliver the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari agenda of returning the nation budgetary system to January-December budget cycle.